Floyd Andrew Justus of Tustin passed away Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021 at home. He was 76.
Floyd was born March 2, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan to Floyd Andrew and Jennie Bell (Blades) Justus, Sr.
Floyd served 20 years in the United States Army, retiring as Sergeant First Class E-7. While in the service he was stationed around the world; from Alaska to Germany. He served as a Vulcan system mechanic and was part of the air defense artillery short range crew. After his service in the army Floyd began his second career at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor as a mechanical systems technician and retired from there after 20 years.
On December 31, 1996 in Reed City he married Denise E. Falk and after fully retiring Floyd moved north to Tustin with Denise to their dream farm. They became members of the Pine River Historical Society and were active with the group. He loved spending time working on the land; he took immense pride in the property restoring and improving it. He farmed the land and had livestock for many years; even after the livestock were gone Floyd could be found on his tractor. They were also active with Cadillac Area Land Conservancy; placing 68 acres in a conservation easement.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughters: Kimberly Luttman (Gary) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Annette Justus of Midland, Jennifer (Brooks) Lantz of Jackson, Heather (William) Porter of Gregory and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his mother-in-law, Doris Falk of Cadillac.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and two half brothers.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
