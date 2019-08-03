MARION — Floyd Gilbert Williams, longtime resident and supporter of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. He was 75.
Floyd was born on November 30, 1943 in Saginaw, Michigan, to Gilbert and Grace (Fowler) Williams. He entered into marriage with the former Barbara Jean Munson, celebrating 44 years of marriage until her passing in 2010.
Floyd worked for the Village of Marion Department of Public Works for well over 30 years, becoming a dependable face for many within the village. Floyd loved the outdoors and had a passion for his pets and his family. He will be deeply missed.
Floyd is survived by his son, Floyd "Butch" Williams; daughters, Barb (Julene) Williams, and Colleen Williams; four grandchildren, Chelsey, Collin, Tristen, and Trevor; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; and a son, Collin Thomas Williams.
Visitation for friends and family will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home in Marion. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
