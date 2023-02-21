Floyd Lee "Sonny" Goodrich age 80 of Lake City passed away at his home with his family at his side on February 20, 2023. He was born on November 22, 1942 in Battle Creek to Glen and Emily (Sutten) Goodrich. He married the love of his life, Judith Kay Anderson on June 30, 1962 in the Alma Methodist Church.
Floyd had worked as gas lineman for Consumers Power and Consumers Energy for over 32 years. He was a very loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, making maple syrup, making apple cider and applejack. He passed his love for sports and hobbies down to his children who enjoy the same things today that he did.
He is survived by his wife; Judy Kay Goodrich of Lake City, sons; Bryan Goodrich of Los Angeles, California and Thomas Goodrich of Jackson, his daughter; Kristin (Dan) McKay of Grand Rapids, grandchildren; Jessica (Greg) Walejewski, Alyssa (Paige) Goodrich, Amanda Ward, and Aaron Goodrich, great grandchildren; Melody, Stella, Isaac, and Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Glen and Emily Goodrich.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no services held. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.