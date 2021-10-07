Floyd Oliver

LOS SANTOS — Floyd "Bud" Oliver passed away on August 3, 2021, at his home in Los Altos, CA. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends.
Bud was born July 5, 1931, in Cadillac, MI to Forrest and Francis Oliver on Third Ave. He was an active child, loving the outdoor life of Cadillac, including fishing, hunting, and skiing. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1949, the year before his future wife, Ann Petrie. He played on CHS football and was on ski patrol at Caberfae Peaks.
He graduated from Central MI University in 1953 and went immediately into Naval Service as an Officer, completing UDT training in 1956 and serving in San Diego. He then studied engineering in Wisconsin and Arizona. His career path led him to California. He and Ann settled in Los Altos in 1966 where he worked at Fairchild Semiconductor and later at his startup company, PEI Electronics. He was active in Community Service, dedicating his life to lifting up others through organizations such as Rotary, CASA, and Foothills Congregational Church.
Michigan, particularly the Cadillac area, was very dear to Bud. He and Ann spent autumns on the shores of Lake Mitchell at the family cottage. One of his final acts of generosity and hope was the donation of 15-acres in Harrietta to the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy in 2015, an area now known as the Oliver Preserve. This land had been in the Oliver family dating back to the early 1900s.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ann Petrie Oliver; his sister Karen Oliver (Mike) Waterman; his four children: Peter (Christine), Melissa (Tom), Amelia (Thomas) and Sandra (David); 11 grandchildren; and many loving family and friends.
Please send donations to the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.