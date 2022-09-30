Forrest Elwin Parks age 72 of Cadillac passed away peacefully at his home on September 29, 2022 surrounded family and friends. Forrest was born on January 31, 1950 in St. Johns to Herbert Elwin and Ada Marie (Salters) Parks. He married Brenda Kay Yonkman at the Parks family home in Clare on June 17, 2000.
Forrest enjoyed working in the building trades, his wood working shop, fishing, watching videos, and playing cribbage.
He is survived by his wife; Brenda Kay Parks of Cadillac, children; Amy Lynn (Matt) English of Ithaca, Heather (Nicholas) Nazarian of Montrose, Nikki Sue (Jason) Kostal of Bannister and Joseph Lee (Holly) Kirt of Cadillac. There are seven grandchildren; Jessica Lee (Julian) Garcia of Ovid, Matthew David English Jr. of Durand, Jena Kostal of Bannister, Tate Kostal of Ashley, Dallas Powell of Montrose, Zander Powell of Montrose, and Rosemary Turnwald of Montrose; 2 great grandchildren, Leonard English of Durand and Andrew John English of Texas, sister-in-law, Laura Parks of Farwell and many in-laws, nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom Parks.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Cadillac Moose Lodge 531. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
