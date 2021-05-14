Fr. Joseph John Fix entered into eternal life on May 13, 2021, at the age of 79. He would want us to be happy that he is finally with the gentle God he has always told us about. Joe was born in Alpine Township, Kent County, Michigan on October 21, 1941, the firstborn son of Joseph and Delores (Kline) Fix.
He is survived by: his eight siblings, Robert Fix, Mary Weisenburger, Suzanne (Jack) Paas, Janet Thompson, Raymond (Alexandra) Fix, Delores (John) Olthoff, Jeanne (Robert) Enell and Gerard (Rilma) Fix; 22 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins; one aunt, Marian Kline; and many dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Ann and Frank Johnson for their faithful companionship and caregiving during Fr. Joe's battle with cancer and lung disease.
Fr. Joe was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph and Delores Fix; his stepmother, Norraine Fix; brothers-in-law, Robert Thompson and Karl Weisenburger and sister-in-law, Phyllis Fix.
Fr. Joe was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1968. He has served as a parish priest for the Diocese of Grand Rapids in Ionia, Wyoming, Muskegon and the campus parish at Ferris State University. He served for 13 years as pastor at St. Ann in Baldwin and St. Ignatius in Luther. Since 2000, he has faithfully pastored the parishes of Sacred Heart in Evart and St. Agnes in Marion. Fr. Joe holds dear the sacrament of the Eucharist, the power of community and God's gift of nature.
Throughout his years of service, Fr. Joe's true mission has been one of social justice, reaching out to the poor and suffering, in and out of the church, with compassion and welcome. His message to all is the need to put an end to racism, sexism, violence and greed.
In his counseling work, Fr. Joe has long been a strong advocate of the 12-Step Program of Alcoholics Anonymous. He opened his parishes to AA programs when needed. Since his years in Baldwin, he has led a yearly Healing Service for 12-Step, which draws participants from around the state and Canada. For 30 years, he has worked with a Women's AA/AI-Anon retreat annually.
Fr. Joe has given many years of hands-on involvement with Lake County Habitat for Humanity. Over 50 Habitat Homes were built in Lake County during his years there.
Through the Twinning Parish Program, Fr. Joe has led parish involvement with Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and Fr. Val in Haiti. This has been charitable financial support, as well as yearly work visits by himself and parishioners to this sister parish. Fr. Joe has a compassionate heart for the struggling people of Haiti.
Fr. Joe has a deep love of God's gift of the great outdoors and has enjoyed a lifetime of fishing, hunting, camping and adventuring in Michigan and Canada. He so enjoyed the birds, especially his favorite, the bluebird. The peacocks in his backyard brought him many years of joy. He would be the first to urge you to look around you and enjoy the beauty of God's creation. Check out the trees and grapevines. Follow the trails and make your own paths. Watch the grass grow. Play in the snow and smell the fresh cold air. Let it fill you with the wonder of God's gifts.
He was never without a good book beside his chair, or a recommendation for others. Family and friends are very important in Fr. Joe's life.
Our appreciation as a family is expressed well in these words, written by Fr. Joe's nephew, David Fix: "Thank you for being you! You are the closest person I have ever known to being like Jesus Christ. You are a role model. You are a master. You're a boss. I've always admired the way you treat people and how you always have an appetite to learn more. As a priest, you've brought humanity to the institution of the church. Who has touched more people's lives in such meaningful ways? You have shown us how to live a holy and human life. You have walked with integrity, compassion, humor and wisdom. You've lived life like a sacred journey. You have honored your parents. You have mastered this world. Thanks for being a noble patriarch of our family. You have anchored us. You have held us in the best of times and in times of loss."
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart in Evart with Bishop David Walkowiak presiding and Fr. Phong Pham as homilist. He will be laid to rest at Osceola Township Cemetery in Evart at a later date.
The family will greet friends, parishioners and extended family, on Sunday, May 16th from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Agnes in Marion and on Monday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at Sacred Heart in Evart. Social distancing and masks will be required by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope for Haiti, c/o Sacred Heart Parish, 9878 US 10, Box 778, Evart, MI 49631.
