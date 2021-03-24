Frances Maxine Smrekar of Davison went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2021 at age 89. She was born April 4, 1931 in Cadillac, Michigan to Thomas and Frances (Kobe) Holzman. She was named after her mother but went by Maxine. She had many fond childhood memories living on the farm in Cadillac. She enjoyed riding horses, roller skating and square dancing. She graduated from Cadillac High School with the class of 1951. As a teenager she worked a counter at the H.L. Green store and later worked the switchboard at Mercy Hospital. She married Bernard Smrekar on July 9, 1960 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Cadillac. A resident of Davison since 1962, she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where she was a greeter at the 8 A.M. mass. Maxine was a homemaker and as a babysitter she cared for many children over the years. In her adult years she traveled to many places she never thought she would see including the Holy Land and Alaska with her family. In her later years she made friends at Taeckens Terrace where she enjoyed playing WII Bowling, bingo, and card games.
Maxine is survived by her two children, Teresa (Ted) Ricksgers of Lapeer, and Tom (Gail) Smrekar of Davison; three grandchildren, Jacob (Jaymie) Ricksgers of Weidman, Sarah Ricksgers of Lapeer, and Adam Smrekar of Lansing; sister Eleanor Bartholomew of Cadillac, sister-in-law Barbara Holzman of Alpena and Marie Jo Scott of Niles; special friends Jim and JoAnn Morey of Davison; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Frances Holzman; husband of 23 years Bernard Smrekar; brother Thomas Holzman; and brothers and sister-in-laws William Bartholomew, Dorothy and Dick Greig, Bob Scott, and Paul and Vivian Solomon.
Maxine's family would like to thank the Villages of Lapeer and Heart to Heart Hospice for all of the care she received.
Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many and will be greatly missed. In her favorite parting farewell, hasta la vista!
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 pm Thursday March 25, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 404 Dayton St., Davison. Fr. Denis Spitzley officiating: with burial to follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from 1-5 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Maxine will lie in state from 11:30 am Thursday until time of services at the church. Those desiring may make contributions in her memory to the Church Memorial Fund. Please share your condolences at www.hansenfuneralhome.net
