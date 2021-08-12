On August 7, 2021, Frances A. Kobs peacefully went home to Jesus at her home in Cadillac at the age of 87.
Fran was born to Raymond and Irene (Grossmeyer) Isola on July 19, 1939. She grew up in the Tawas area.
Frances married Donald Kobs in 1955 in Tawas City and they had three daughters, who survive them: Susan (Jenny Conrad), Linda Feister, and Sharon (Harry Hagstrom); grandchildren: Ann Feister, Jennifer Hagstrom and Megan Gladu; and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son-in-law John Feister; and grandsons John Feister and Karl Hagstrom.
Two sisters and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Frances and her husband built three homes and remodeled numerous others throughout their marriage. She was a homemaker and talented quilt maker, winning many awards at local competitions. She proudly presented handmade quilts to each of her great-grandchildren (Trenton, Allison, Lilah, and Bradley Gladu).
She had a strong faith and studied the bible daily.
Frances had many caring hands and hearts in her life, particularly Dr. Peltier and Hospice of Michigan (Melissa, Tristan, Katie, and others too numerous to mention).
The family is being served by Cremation Services Only.
