On August 7, 2021, Frances A. Kobs peacefully went home to Jesus at her home in Cadillac at the age of 87.

Fran was born to Raymond and Irene (Grossmeyer) Isola on July 19, 1939. She grew up in the Tawas area.

Frances married Donald Kobs in 1955 in Tawas City and they had three daughters, who survive them: Susan (Jenny Conrad), Linda Feister, and Sharon (Harry Hagstrom); grandchildren: Ann Feister, Jennifer Hagstrom and Megan Gladu; and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son-in-law John Feister; and grandsons John Feister and Karl Hagstrom.

Two sisters and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Frances and her husband built three homes and remodeled numerous others throughout their marriage. She was a homemaker and talented quilt maker, winning many awards at local competitions. She proudly presented handmade quilts to each of her great-grandchildren (Trenton, Allison, Lilah, and Bradley Gladu).

She had a strong faith and studied the bible daily.

Frances had many caring hands and hearts in her life, particularly Dr. Peltier and Hospice of Michigan (Melissa, Tristan, Katie, and others too numerous to mention).

The family is being served by Cremation Services Only.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.