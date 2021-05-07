Frances Agda Peterson (nee Hodges) passed away on May 6, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was the devoted wife of the late Carl Edwin Peterson for 40 years, the loving mother of Karin Peterson LaBarge (Richard) of Haddonfield, New Jersey, and James Carl Peterson (MaryBeth) of Meridian, Idaho, grandmother of Robert LaBarge and Erica (Peterson) Poelstra, and great-grandmother of Freya Poelstra. She has two surviving siblings: Vivian Donner of Jackson and David Hodges of Boon, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding Frances in death are her parents, Justine and Agda Hodges, her brother, Kenneth Hodges, and her sister, Mary Fox.
Frances worked for 20 years as a teller and secretary at the Cadillac State Bank (later the NBD Bank and Bank One) and was a church secretary at Zion Lutheran Church while her children were in elementary school. She also was a crucial supporting partner in the family's grocery store, Pete's Market, in Tustin, MI.
Over the years she was active in various local activities and organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mercy Hospital auxiliary, Red Hats, Business and Professional Women, Eastern Star, and her Zion Lutheran Church's women's circle. She enjoyed playing cards - bridge and canasta - and travel, both domestic and international with an especial fondness for England.
Fran's family is most appreciative for the excellent care she received from Green Acres and Hospice of Michigan during the final years of her life.
A graveside service will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fran's memory may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac, MI 49601;the Autism Science Foundation, 106 W. 32nd Street, #182, New York, NY 10001; or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
