Frances Leone Niver of Marion, Michigan passed away peacefully in her home with family on June 2nd. She was 101 years young at heart!
She was born on January 31st, 1922, in Farwell, Michigan to Charles Rawson and Goldie Allman Rawson. Frances married Basil Eugene Niver, in Marion, Michigan on July 3rd, 1940. Together they had two children: Donald Eugene Niver and Barbara Jean Niver. Frances lived a full and healthy life. Her family and friends will remember her for her kindness, her hugs, her quick wit and her great sense of humor. They will also remember all the fun times at Rose Lake camping and then at the Cabin across from the park. She enjoyed being by the lake and spending time with her family and friends having picnics, boating and swimming. Frances also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her sister Alma, daughter-in-law Carol and friends. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends of the Marion Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going out for coffee with the girls. She and Basil enjoyed traveling in their motorhome with friends after retirement. Frances had a passion for dancing. She celebrated her 100th birthday by dancing, and then followed it up by driving her snowmobile "from the good old days" for a safari with family and friends. She attributes her long healthy life to dancing and states "If you don't use it, you lose it!"
Frances worked for 10 years at BF Goodrich of Cadillac and 10 years at Evart Products in Evart. She then joined her husband Basil in working at Highland Sport Shop of Marion selling Arctic Cats and supporting the Team Highland Racing, (#6) for another 10 years before retiring. Team Highland was the first team to be inducted into the Michigan MotorSports Hall of Fame. Frances was a charter member of the Marion VFW 6015 serving as the Auxiliary President from 1952-1953, and was a true "Rosie the Riveter" joining the workforce during the war. Frances attended the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church of Marion and had the peace and assurance of eternal life in Heaven.
Frances is survived by her sisters, Alma (Jerry) Wyckoff and Shirley (Max) Pifer; her daughter-in-law, Carol Niver and son-in-law, James (Cara)Ryan Jr; grandchildren, Dona Le Veddler, Brian Niver, Bob (Kelly) Ryan. Michelle (Paul) Postal; great-grandchildren, Tera Veddler, Dana (Michael) Stahl, BranDon Veddler, Shandel (Travis) Banks, Brittney Ryan, Chase Ryan, Christopher Postal, Sydney Postal; great-great -grandchildren, Quinton Veddler, Rosie Veddler and Cattelaya Banks; several nieces and nephews; special care takers; granddaughter, Tera; niece, Jennifer; and friend Sue. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Donna Jean; her husband, Basil; her son, Donald Niver; daughter, Barbara Ryan; her grandson, David Wayne Niver; and her brother, Lyle (Mary) Rawson; brother, Earl (Eva) Rawson; sister, May (Ike) Abraham-Maloney; sister, Edith (George) Wager; and brothers-in-laws, Larry Bennett and Dick Minzey.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, also at the funeral home, at 2pm on Sunday June 11, 2023, with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Boven. A private family interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com. The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.