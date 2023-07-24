Frances Lorraine Babcock age 90, of Cadillac passed away peacefully at her home on July 20,2023. Frances Lorraine (Weatherwax) Babcock was born on July 26, 1932 in Tustin to Glenn and Edna (Keller) Weatherwax. She grew up on a farm in Sherman Township, Osceola County. She graduated from Tustin High School, where she excelled in basketball.
She married Donald Babcock of Cadillac on February 29, 1952 in Tustin. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2014. She lived in the Cadillac area all of her life. Fran had been employed at Lamb and Company, WT Grants, and retired from the food service program at Cadillac Public Schools.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Cadillac, serving on many boards and committees. She enjoyed traveling and camping, and also loved growing flowers and gardening. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Fran is survived by a son; Gary of Manton, a daughter; Nancy (Brent Smith) Vongphasouk of Cadillac and Grand Rapids. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews. Sister; Shirley Baker of Cadillac also survives her.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Donald Babcock, her parents, a sister; Barbara Braley, and sons; David, Mark and Tom and a daughter-in-law; Carol Babcock.
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Dave McMahon and Pastor Chad Zaucha officiating. Burial will take place in the Clam Lake Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will be held following the service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
