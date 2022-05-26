Frances Louise McBurney, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Residence of Arbor Hospice, Saline, Michigan. Fran was born January 9, 1932 at the family home in Romeo, Michigan. She was the third child of George Alexander and Clara Hulda (Haase) Geno.
Fran graduated from Rochester High School and attended nursing school for a short time at Wayne State University. On November 25, 1950, she married Sheldon Lawrence McBurney at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Rochester, Michigan. They raised a family of six children in Rochester. When their youngest child started school, Fran began working at what was then Crittenton Hospital in Rochester, Michigan.
In 1990 after retirement, Sheldon and Fran moved to Evart, Michigan, where they lived until 2016 when Sheldon died. At that time Fran moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to be near her children.
Over the years, Fran pursued many outlets to express her creative side. While in Evart, she would make a quilt each year and donate it to Sacred Heart Church for a raffle. Her children and others have been gifted with beautiful quilts. Her other creative endeavors included basket making, painting, crocheting, and knitting. All of this was done while she also froze or canned the vegetables and fruits of the family garden. Her jars of freezer jam were shared and enjoyed by many family and friends. Some of her favorite flowers were lilacs and lily of the valley. Each spring she would cut a large bouquet of lilacs and place it on a dresser in her bedroom. Fran was an avid follower of sports - most sports. She would tear out the "What to Watch" from the Sunday sports section to be sure she did not miss any game.
Fran is survived by her six children: Carol (George) Bokas, Pamela Carstea, Shawn (Cathie) McBurney, Regan McBurney (Gerald Powers), Melanie Diana (Peter Grant), and Stephen (Christine) McBurney. Her grandchildren include Sarah (Eric) Kinsler-Holloway, Andrew (Whitney) Diana, Clare (Alex) Brown, Jason (Nickole) McBurney, Brandon (Sam) McBurney, and step-grandson Deno Bokas. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, one of whom was born the day after Fran's passing. Two brothers - George Geno of El Paso, TX, and Walter (Shirley) Geno of Washington, MI - and many nieces and nephews also will remember her.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Laura and Julie.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in Evart, Michigan, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Frances will be buried with her husband of 65 years at the Osceola Township (German) Cemetery.
Gifts in her memory may be made to: Residence of Arbor Hospice, 440 W. Russell St, Saline, MI 48176, arborhospice.org/donate or Dawn Farm, 6633 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, dawnfarm.org/donate. May her memory be eternal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.