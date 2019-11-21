CADILLAC — Frances Ruth Sharp, affectionately known as “Tootsie‘ and “Fran‘ Sharp, of Cadillac passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was 88.
Frances was born October 24, 1931 in Boon, Michigan, to Oscar Cassius and Susie Irene (Porter) Platz. She married Devere Edward Sharp on February 12, 1951 in Boon, Michigan.
Fran was a bus driver for Cadillac Area Public Schools from 1967 to 1991 and all the while she was working she was her husband’s caregiver following his stroke. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales, fishing, berry picking, gathering pine cones, listening to music, dancing and spending time with her family. Frances attended the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene and was a volunteer foster grandparent with Cadillac Area Public Schools program.
She is survived by her children: Pete (Linda) Sharp of Cadillac, Ruth (Jack) Taylor of Lucas, Sally (Tom) Ederer of Cadillac, Carolyn (Gerry) Weidenfeller of Cadillac, Penny (Mike) MacEachern of Harrietta, Barbara (Paul) Booth of Leroy, and Kathy Dahlen of Boise, Idaho. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren: Patty Sharp, David Roys, Sara (Tim) Bahorski, Katie (Dan) Demann, Chris (Christina) Taylor, Betsy Taylor, Jacob (Bridgette) Ederer, Ryan (Jodi) Ederer, Erin (Aaron) Villa, Alisha Weidenfeller (Alex Frier), Krissy Weidenfeller (Josh Trimble) Michael MacEachern (Amanda Skeen), Jessica (Josh) Holton, Emily Booth, Alex Booth, TC (Hannah) Dahlen, Adam (Samantha) Dahlen, and Elizabeth Dahlen; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Candy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters; and an infant daughter, Lorraine Sharp.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the loving caregivers who took such good care of their mom. They became part of the family which enabled her to stay in her own home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Brian Farmer and Mr. Gary Pullen officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at the church. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.