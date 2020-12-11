Frances Vella-Williams

Frances G. Vella-Williams, 74, of Lake, MI passed away on December 5, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born on March 19, 1946 to the late Joe & Silvia Vella in Detroit, Michigan.
Frances enjoyed making jewelry that was old new again, fishing, traveling and rides up to the Upper Peninsula. She has a good heart and will be missed.
Frances is survived by her husband, Al, son, Joe (Debbie) Fisher, step children, Joseph and April Byle and Channel Currie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carmella Xuereb. She was predeceased by her son James Fisher.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Vella-Williams family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com.
