Frances Vella-Williams
Memoriams

Frances G. Vella-Williams, 74, of Lake, MI passed away on December 5, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born on March 19, 1946 to the late Joe & Silvia Vella in Detroit, Michigan.

Frances enjoyed making jewelry that was old new again, fishing, traveling and rides up to the Upper Peninsula. She has a good heart and will be missed.

Frances is survived by her husband, Al, son, Joe (Debbie) Fisher, step children, Joseph and April Byle and Channel Currie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carmella Xuereb. She was predeceased by her son James Fisher.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Vella-Williams family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.