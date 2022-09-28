Frances Virginia Porteous of Boon passed away, Monday, September 26, 2022 at home. She was 73.
Fran was born September 26, 1949 in San Bruno, California to Donald E. and Florence Virginia (Borba) Hennessey and they preceded her in death. On March 28, 1988 in Reno, Nevada she married John G. Porteous, Sr. and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2018.
She graduated from High School in 1967 and worked various factory jobs and over the road trucking with her husband, John. Fran loved to make jewelry and garden, planting flowers, especially tulip bulbs. She was also fond of animals, especially her pet cats.
Fran is survived by children, Tammy Sturdavant (Jerry Rosales) of Boon and John (Tammy) Porteous, Jr. of Luther; grandchildren: Victoria Porteous, Christopher (Liz) Porteous, Timothy "T.J." Porteous, Brittany Porteous (Aaron Camburn), Megan (Mike) Billington; many great-grandchildren and siblings: Tom Hennessey of Florida, John Hennessey of California, Don Hennessey of Wisconsin and Ron Hennessey of Nevada.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Boon Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
