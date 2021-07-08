Francis Andrew "Drew" Manley of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 48.
Drew was born December 28, 1972 in San Bernardino, California to Francis Craig and Carla Jean (Messlin) Manley.
As a military family Drew graduated high school in South Korea, moved to Florida and later looking for a change moved to Spearfish, South Dakota where he met and married Pamela Ann Schwans.
Drew and Pam moved to Northern Michigan where Drew worked for Biewer Lumber in McBain and Lake City for many years. He also worked at MC Sports and was currently the general manager for Antioch Hills Golf Course in Mesick. Wherever Drew was he had the ability to form friendships and make others feel valued. He was generous and kind and took care of others, whether at the golf course or in their kitchen at home.
Family was very important to Drew; he was especially proud and supportive of his children. He bonded with his son, Christopher through their shared love of music and food. Cooking was a passion of Drew's. He loved to host and entertain and showed his love towards others through cooking and sharing his recipes. Whenever his daughter, Megan, the apple of his eye, had friends over he was more than happy to go to the kitchen to create whatever they wanted.
Drew was a member of The Tabernacle in Buckley where his faith was renewed. He found new purpose and was able to look to the Lord with a fresh perspective.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; children: Christopher and Megan; parents: Craig and Carla Manley of Las Vegas; father and mother-in-law: Ronald and Marilyn Schwans; in-laws: David (Sharon) Schwans, Helen Suhr, Thomas Schwans, Mark (Doreen) Schwans, Sara (Brian) Oelke, Mary (Dan) Kim, Maria Schwans; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, special cousins and friends that are like family.
He was preceded in death by grandparents: Robert and Marjorie Manley, Emery Messlin and Mary Lou Ritcher.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Tabernacle in Buckley. Friends may meet the family from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Tabernacle prior to the service. His final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christopher and Megan Manley. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
