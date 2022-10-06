Francis Gordon Oak, of Cadillac and formerly of the Pontiac area, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living. He was 83.
Gordon was born on November 20, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan to Francis Edwin and Leola Eileen (Farmer) Oak. He was a graduate of Pontiac Central High School, Class of 1956. After graduation, he went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy. In 1964 he entered into marriage with the former Cheryl Kaye Grulke in Pontiac. Gordon spent his career working as a welder for General Motors until his time of retirement. The couple then relocated to the Cadillac area. In his spare time he enjoyed reading a good book or going bowling with his friends. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Francis is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Oak of Cadillac; children, Lesley (Scott) McCowan of Tustin and Paige Oak (Fiance, Dan Bach) of Palm Bay, Florida; grandchildren, Brett McCowan, Sarah (Jenny) Hopkins, Emily McDede, Liz (Taylor) Dunigan, and Brandon McCowan; great-grandchildren, Riley and Hunter; brother, Gary (Connie) Oak; and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Leola Oak.
Gordon generously donated his body to Michigan State University for student education purposes.
