CADILLAC — Monsignor Francis J. Murphy, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. He was 78.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at St. Ann Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Cadillac News.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

