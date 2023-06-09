Frank (Francis) Kitcho passed away June 5, 2023 in his Cadillac home at the age of 80. Frank, born in Merrill Michigan to Mildred (Cepak) and Peter Kitcho, was the middle child of three: Rose (Gerry) Shook and Cathy (David Bernstein) Kitcho. He grew up on a farm in Breckenridge Michigan. He earned an Associate's degree from Delta College in Construction Management. Frank enlisted in the National Guard. He married Karen SanCartier in 1966.
Frank dreamed big. He was a jack of all trades but truly a master of farming. Frank worked for Wickes in Gaylord in his early years where his oldest daughter Penny (Michael) McMahon was born in 1967. In 1970 they moved to Cadillac, where his youngest Wendy (Daniel) Armstrong made the family complete. Frank counts construction as one of his many business ventures, but took over the family farm in the 2000s and likely became the first commuting farmer in history. He was happiest on his tractors. He will be fondly remembered for his epic "beaver face."
Frank is also survived by his granddaughters Abigail and Katherine Armstrong. He would call them frequently, perfecting the 2-minuteconversation (he was not chatty), needing to check on them before he was "all done talking."
Frank will be remembered as a grumpy, naughty word using, practical joker. He could make you believe the world was square with the twinkle in his eye being the only tell that you were yet again a sucker for believing him. Despite the grumpy, we will miss him, but are so grateful he isn't in pain anymore.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 23, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac, MI. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cherry Grove Township Fire Department because they picked him up when he was down. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
