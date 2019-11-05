MARION — Frank Edward Goodrich, age 66, of Marion passed away at his home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by family after an honorable and courageous battle with cancer.
Frank was born on January 8, 1953 in Cadillac to Carroll and Muriel (Snyder) Goodrich. Frank married Linda Burke on July 18, 2003 in Clare County. Frank spent 38 years over the road truck driving before retiring in 2014. When Frank wasn’t driving truck, he was farming on the family farm such as putting up hay and fieldwork. He enjoyed working on tractors and racecars. He also was a helping hand around the racetrack during races, enjoyed motorcycles, deer hunting, sitting in his chair watching old western shows, and loved going out to eat.
Frank is survived by his wife Linda Goodrich of Marion; his children, John Edward (Anna) Goodrich of McBain, Renee (Kyle) Egelski of Traverse City, Timothy Joe Goodrich of LeRoy, and Amy Tossey of Cadillac; stepchildren, Pamela (David) Bovee of Cantonment, Florida, Harley D. (Elizabeth) Orr of Pensacola, Florida, Michael B. (Georgianna) Orr of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Johnny, Brook, Claire, Miley Goodrich, Katelyn (Matt) Truesdale, Alanna, Faith, Rayanna Eisenhouer, Timothy Joe “Junior‘ Goodrich, Emily, and Ethan Egelski; step-grandchildren, Emmit and Clayton Bovee, Hannah, Liam, Julian, and John Henry Orr; siblings, Mary (James) Futia of Beaverton, Susie (James) Marsh of North Dakota, Ruth A. (Delray) Gugle of North Dakota, Marjorie (Charlie) Fisher of Marion; sister-in-law, Vicki Goodrich of Gladwin.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Muriel Goodrich; and brother, Carl Goodrich.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, at 11 a.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating, visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, from 4 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
