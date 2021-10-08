Frank Mader, Jr. of Cadillac passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at home. He was 79.
Frank was born February 19, 1942 in Saginaw to Frank and Catherine (Lanning) Mader, Sr. and they preceded him in passing.
He graduated from Saginaw Adult Education and retired from General Motors after 31 years. After retirement he moved up north with his wife, Sandra. Frank was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved reading his Bible and was very social, he loved talking with others about the Lord.
Frank enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, working on his yard and playing games, especially when his children were young. He also enjoyed puzzles and his music.
On December 3, 1966 in Cadillac at First Baptist Church he married Sandra L. Balcom and she survives him along with their sons: Jeffery (Pam) Mader, Sr. of Birch Run and Steven Mader of Sheperd; daughter-in-law, Krista Lemerand of St. Louis; grandchildren: Jeffery Mader, Jr. (Alison Taylor), Scott Allan Mader, Ella Wendy Mader, Hayden Frank Mader, Harley Ron Mader, Alex Howard Mader and siblings: Joseph (Donna) Mader, Evelyn Kraenzlien, Patricia (Roger) Morrison, Kenneth Mader, Kathy (Rick) Howey, Nancy (Jim) Bailey, Richard Mader.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings: Donald LaDrigue, Raymond LaDrigue, Frances Kraenzlien, Albert Mader, and Michael Mader.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Jayson Godsey officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
