CADILLAC — Frank Washnieski, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Cadillac. He was 67.
Frank was born on April 18, 1953 to Robert Eugene Washnieski and Emilie Rose (Brandis) Washnieski in Ashland, Wisconsin. He spent his career working as a manufacturing laborer. In his spare time, Frank liked to watch old-time movies. He also enjoyed studying astrology.
Frank is survived by his loving family, his siblings, Robert (Rebecca) Joseph Washnieski, Vanessa Petzak and Michael (Rebecca) Washnieski; his daughter, Emily McPeek; nieces and nephews, Jacqueline (Jesse McCaig) Wilson, and their four children, Curtis (Katy) Petzak and their son, Robyn (Jake) Sabol and daughter, Kesha (Jason) Byrne and their two boys, Albra (Josh) Roberts and their three boys, Robert “Max‘ (Jen Fetting) Washnieski and his daughter, Ashley (Matthew) Reeves and their two children, Jordan (Krystal) Washnieski and their two children, and Genevieve (Adam Bierman) Washnieski; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Michelle Jean Washnieski; mother, Emilie Rose Brandis-Washnieski, and father Robert Eugene Washnieski.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
