Frank Xavier Cole, of Cadillac and formerly of Saginaw, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 90.
Frank was born on August 6, 1932, in Saginaw, Michigan to Harvey and Mary (Lynett) Cole. On May 9, 1959, Frank entered into marriage with the former Helen Spanjur at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw.
Frank made his living working at General Motors in Saginaw for over 35 years before his eventual retirement. He was 3rd Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus order of St. Francis, a member of the American Legion, and active in various Catholic Men and Women's groups. Frank was a faithful member of the St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and held his family in high regard. He will be deeply missed by many.
Frank is survived by his loving children, MaryBeth (Matthew) Alexander of Midland, Frances (Jesse) Sanchez and Lawrence Cole of Crestview, FL; grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Alexander, Jeremy Alexander, Cameron (Amanda) Sanchez, and Kaylie Sanchez; great-grandchildren, June Alexander, Ariana and Camdyn Sanchez; brother, Howard W. Cole of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews, especially, Theresa Sowa, Judy Finazzi, Tom Finazzi, and Monica Gremel, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Cole; his parents, sisters, Helen Cole and Virginia Finazzi; brothers, Charles, James, Harvey Jr., Joseph, Robert, John, Arnold and Allen.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, with a Rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Saginaw at approximately 1:15 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Sunnyside Senior Living and Munson Hospice, both of Cadillac.
