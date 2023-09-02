Franklin Donald Henry, of Lake city and lifetime resident of northern Michigan, passed away on Thursday August,24th 2023 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 64
Frank was born at home on January 6th 1959 (but celebrated it on January 8th) in Evart, Michigan to Catherine May Koehn. He lived in a few different places growing up eventually making his way back to the greater Cadillac area where Frank made his living being an auto mechanic and truck driver. He will be remembered for his tireless efforts to cheer on and support the Detroit Lions and for his love of motorcycles. Frank will be missed by so many who loved and cared about him, in addition to his attendance at the blessing of the bikes annually.
Frank is survived by his four children, Don Hoover of Marion, Doug (Sonja) Henry of Irons, LaRanda (David) Davis of Cadillac and Kassidy Malloy of Cadillac; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Catherine "May" Koehn of Evart; sisters, Tammy Koehn and Linda Owens; brothers, Chuck (Jackie) Tessman and Randy (Erin) Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Wayne Tessman and baby brother, Kenneth.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
