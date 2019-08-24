MANTON — Franklin "Roy" Stauffer of Manton passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 89.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Bart Glupker. Interment will take place at Bloomfield Township Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.