MANTON — Franklin "Roy" Stauffer of Manton went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after a short stay at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday on Wednesday the 14th. He is rejoicing with his parents, brother, Jake Jr. and many other friends and family.
Roy was born on August 14, 1930 in Manton to Jake and Ella (Bessey) Stauffer. He was a graduate of Manton High School Class of 1949. Roy answered the call of duty serving in the U.S. Navy from 1950 until 1954. He served on two air craft carriers, the USS Princeton and the USS Oriskany. Roy served in the 192nd fighter squadron.
On November 8, 1952, he entered into marriage with the former Betty Hauch in Palo Alto, California. Roy spent his career working as a dairy farmer, tending to the crops and feeding and milking cows. He loved working with wood. He spent many hours in his woodshop making tables, cabinets, grandfather clocks, and other projects. He was a dedicated member of the community and served as the Bloomfield Township Supervisor for 12 years. Roy was also a member of Rollins Christian Fellowship Church.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Betty Stauffer; three sons, James "Jim" (Sandy) Stauffer, Gary (Pam) Stauffer and Dale (Cathy) Stauffer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Gray and Bob (Alexis) Stauffer; sister-in-law, Pat Stauffer; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Stephan Stauffer; and his parents, Jake and Ella; brother, Jake Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Marshal Gray.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Bart Glupker. Interment will take place at Bloomfield Township Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rollins Christian Fellowship Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.