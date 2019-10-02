CEDAR SPRINGS — Franklin Steven Drury. A true adventurer and persevere of life. Born September 30, 1940 to mother Carrie Helen (Cass) Drury and naval sub marinist father Franklin Charles Drury. A beloved eldest brother of four survived by sisters Lee (Drury) Berry, Robbie (Nelson) Fuller, and reunited with brother Michael Drury on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
As a child Frank lost his father during World War II in the South Pacific. As a result, Frank's childhood was not easy, but despite all adversities he faced, Frank learned valuable life lessons during this time that gave him appreciation for the loved ones in his life. Frank held many fond memories of spending time at his grandparents Charles and Nell Drury's mansion on Cass Street. A true outdoorsman Frank learned how to hunt, fish and survive in the Michigan wilderness by uncles and close relatives.
Following the patriotic path of his father, Frank had a calling to join the U. S. Air Force at the age of 18. In the Air Force Frank went through extensive background checks and training to earn the rank and title of Air Force military police. Frank actively served his country proudly during the Vietnam War from 1959 to 1963. Frank served us all proudly, but it was through his service that he was exposed to agent orange and ultimately would give his life because of it. Frank’s duties as a military police officer included protecting American servicemen and foreign allies, guarding air bases, and secret missions that Frank never discussed outside of the service. His tour of duty led him through China, Vietnam and Taiwan.
After Frank's military service he returned back to his family in Michigan and took care of his aging grandmother Nell, whom he lovingly referred to as the "the old lady." Frank was married three times throughout his life. From his first marriage Frank fathered daughter Leslie and son Jason Drury. Frank married the love of his life and best friend on January 28, 1984 when he married Mrs. Sandra Lee (Kurlenda) Drury. Frank and Sandra Lee had one son together who carries the family name of Franklin E. Drury. Frank enjoyed spending time being an outdoorsman, and passing down his knowledge of hunting and fishing to his children. He taught his children the benefits of being positive and kind, Frank was a good father and a great man. His love is passed down through his three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Frank's love of the service eventually led him to take a position at the U.S. Post Office where he retired from. Shortly after retiring America went through a great recession, which put a lot of financial uncertainty on many families and Frank's was no exception. Not being a stranger to hardships or tough situations Frank held his home and family together with humor and love. Frank's exposure to agent orange resulted in a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 2012. Wife, friend, and now caregiver Sandra Lee Drury courageously accompanied Frank as he journeyed down a lackluster path of pain and fear dealing with this new peril. It was in the golden years of Frank's life when the disease started to progress, Frank went through a lot of struggles because of this disease but he always had a positive outlook, and appreciated everyone that came into his life; his favorite sister-in-law Sheryl Spoelstra always brightened his visits to the hospital.
Franklin Steven Drury continued on with his journey on September 25, 2019 between 10 p.m. and midnight. He spent his last hours holding his son Franky's hand, in the comfort of his home with family around him, until the very end he was loved and never left to face the unknown alone.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters and Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.
