CLARE — Fred Caldwell, a World War II veteran, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019.
Fred was born in Manton, Michigan, and he lived and worked in Flint. Later he resided in Farwell with his wife, Fern (Carpenter) Caldwell, who he married at the age of 19, and their love lasted more than 77 years. Fern died Dec. 23, 2018 at the age of 94.
Fred was an exceptional husband, father, brother and Papa. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and seven great-granddaughters. Fred was surrounded with loving, caring family and friends.
He stayed active during his life golfing, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and many water sports. Fred and Fern loved being at Littlefield Lake. Fred had a garden and shared the vegetables with his neighbors. At 97 he started to like tomatoes.
They will be missed. Thank you to Pioneer Golden Estates of Clare and MidMichigan Homecare and Hospice. Arrangements for cremation were handled by Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare.
