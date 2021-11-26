Fred F. Bailey, of Hersey, passed away with his family at his side on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fred was born in Chippewa Twp., Mecosta Co., on November 22, 1936 to Carl and Helen (Sommer) Bailey. He served his country in the Army and maintained contact with a couple of special friends. On January 18, 1964 he married Vera Westenfeld in Evart. He worked at Fisher Body- BOC in Lansing, for 30 years, retiring in 1985. After retiring they sold their home in DeWitt and settled into the Hersey area, where he worked at Industrial Machine & Tool alongside his brothers,who always shared a special bond and interests. He was a faithful husband, hard worker, honest, generous, loving, forgiving and willing to help others. In his own quiet way he loved his: siblings, daughters, their spouses and grandsons with all his being. Left to treasure the memories they have of Fred are: his beloved wife Vera; daughters, Janet (Keith) Lundgren of Dorr and Susan (John) Owings of Rockford; grandsons, Preston, Braydon & Lleyton Owings; sisters, Dorothy Doss, Dollie (Richard) Peters; brother, Dale (Jackie) Bailey, sisters-in-law Joyce Bailey and Dorothy Bailey. Fred is now reunited with: his parents; sister, Mary Blanchard and brothers, Bruce and George Bailey. Funeral services will take place 11 AM, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Visitation will be 4PM to 7PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Sylvan Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 435 W. 5th St., Evart, 49631 or Hospice for a future Hospice House in Osceola or Mecosta County. Full obituary and condolences are available online, on Fred's page at www.coreyfuneralhome.com

