Fred G. Pree, 86 of Manton, passed away at his daughter's home in Cadillac on January 11. Fred was born June 2, 1935 in Detroit to David and Anna (Shuler) Pree.
His early years were spent working on Boblo Island Ferries. He also spent some time as a merchant marine on the Great Lakes. He owned and operated his own tree trimming and removal business in Detroit and Manton areas for 60 years.
He enjoyed looking at trees that needed attention, even at 86 years old. He looked forward to game nights and daily shenanigans with his friends at Kirtland Terrace. He also enjoyed his 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Survivored by children: Lil (Jerry) Hartson of Manton, Fred Pree of Cadillac, Tome Pree of Lake City, and Virginia (Bob) Cornell of Cadillac. He was also survived by his brother William Pree of Largo, Florida, and a sister, Loraine Plutschuck of St. Clair Shores, Michigan.
Besides his parents, Fred was preceeded in death by his sister, Betty Walls, brother, David Pree, Brother Joseph Pree, and sister Marianne Gillon.
No services are planned at this time.
