Fred "Swany" Swanson of Saline passed away June 1, 2023. He was born March 29, 1955 in Reed City.
Fred grew up in LeRoy. The Detroit Tigers drafted Fred out of high school. After baseball, Fred started his family with his first wife, Raylene, and while living in married housing with three small children (Darrick, Sean, and Marisa); he completed a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Ferris State University. He worked as a sales professional for many years, including Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Network sales which is when he met his wife, Sherri, and started another family including two boys (Jacob and Jameson) in Saline, Michigan. Fred also continued his education earning his MBA from Cleary University and pursuing a Masters in Divinity.
While Freddie Boy was a gifted athlete, his true passion was fishing. He loved spending time in nature and especially at his favorite fishing hole ("The Honey Hole"); but he was always more than happy to drop a line wherever and whenever he could. He was a true nature lover and a very proud father of his five children and three grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sherri and their children: Jacob and Jameson, children Darrick (Andrea), Sean & Marisa and their mother Raylene Kruger; grandchildren Evan, Luke, and Dylan Swanson; sister, Karla Swanson; a brother: Larry Swanson, sister-in-law, Joanne Geha Swanson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Ella Mae Swanson; sister, Roberta Blanchard and brother, Robert C. Swanson.
Friends may meet with the family from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac, where a memorial service will also be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 15, 2023 with Pastor Brennan Woell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: https://www.dawnfarm.org/donate/. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
