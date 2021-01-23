Freda Marie Swinehart of Manton, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was not alone when she passed, her daughters were with her. She was 86.
Freda was born in Madison Heights, Michigan on September 29, 1934. During her grade school years she moved with her family to a small farm in Manton, and was a graduate of Manton High School Class of 1952. Not long after graduation, she moved down to the Oakland County area where she married and had two children. That marriage ended in divorce and she married again in 1966. She was then widowed in 1972, and in 1979 she made a visit to Manton, where she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Reo Swinehart, and shortly thereafter they married. Reo preceded her in March of 2020.
Freda enjoyed many of the domestic arts such as sewing, cooking, baking, and canning. She was very generous in sharing her knowledge. Freda helped many improve their own skills in these areas. She was very fond of quilt making. Every new baby in the family got a hand-made quilt made special by her with love. She also made quilts for many of her grown grandchildren, which they cherish. Freda is remembered by so many as someone who accepted people for who they were. She didn't try to change people to make them fit a more standard mold. Freda was always quick to point out someone's strengths and talents. One of her own strengths was in dealing with obstacles. In the midst of a challenge, she just continued to do what she needed to do. Freda passed that strength on to her children who are truly grateful for all she has given them.
Freda is survived by her loving family; children, Jeanette Baumgras, Lois (Stan) Strzynski, Renee (Cary) Sikkema, Harold Swinehart, Brenda (Steve) Millstead, Blenda Sparks (friend, John), Reo Junior Swinehart (friend, Connie), and Ronda (Todd) Jonas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special cousin, Terry Garbrecht; her sister and brother, Carol Crouse and Chuck (Pat) Payne; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Norma Payne; son, Rex A. Swinehart; brother-in-law, Mel Crouse; and cousin, Alice Garbrecht.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held. Her urn will be laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery in Manton in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army.
