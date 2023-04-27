Frederic R. Boss, of Mesick, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was 67.

Fred was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1955 in Adrian, Michigan to Rudy and Ruth (Wooden) Boss. Fred wrestled at Michigan State University and then for the United States Air Force. He later received his Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. During his time at CMU, he achieved numerous awards for wrestling, he was inducted into the 1998 CMU Athletic Hall of Fame as a two-time All American, and he was also inducted into the Michigan Wrestling Association Hall of Fame in 2022. On June 25, 1999 he entered into marriage with the former Julie Harris in Jackson, Michigan. Fred dedicated his career to serving students as a teacher and a coach at various schools, but most recently as principal at Mesick and Forest Area schools. He enjoyed going camping with family, golfing with friends, spending time outdoors hunting, and listening to Jimmy Buffet songs. Fred cherished the time and memories made with his family and friends.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Julie Boss of Mesick; children, Cortney (Jason) Fullerton of Sandusky, OH, Tyler (Lindsey) Boss of Manitou Beach, and Josie Boss of Texas; grandchildren, McKenna, Kohen, Brynley, Taylor, Cannon, Iziah, Cole, Peyton and Kashyra; sister, Bonnie Johnson of Arizona; mother-in-law, Lynne Harris; brother-in-law, Bob (Shirley) Harris; sisters- in-law, Valerie (Tom) MacFarlane and Jennifer (Duke) Wagatha; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Ruth Boss; sisters, Dixie Suites and Sherry Steveson; brother, Terry Boss; and two brothers-in-law, John Johnson and Joseph Steveson.

A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Central Michigan University Wrestling Program.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"