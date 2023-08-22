Frederick Allen Bilkey, treasured uncle brother and friend is now making music in heaven. Rick passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2023 at home in Sears. Rick was born on December 12, 1951 in Stombaugh, Michigan to Fred and Helen (Pierce) Bilkey. In the early 60s the family moved from Harrietta, MI to Cadillac, MI where he graduated from high school in 1969.
Rick followed in his father's footsteps and entered the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1973 and proud to have served.
Rick was a musician through and through. He used his talents to make a living playing for special events and at various piano bars, restaurants and hotels. He worked at The Villages in Florida for several years before moving to Sears, in 2016, to take care of his mom. Rick was the only son in a family of four and he knew that made him special. The love and care he was given throughout the years was reciprocated to his mom when she needed someone to care for her as her Alzheimer's progressed. His sisters couldn't ask or hope for anyone better.
Friends! So many friends. From all walks of life, Veterans, musicians, work and family. His teasing personality and terrific sense of humor made friendships easy.
Rick was a talented artist and drew lifelike sketches of most of his family. He was spiritual, sentimental and liked to watch tv. There are several fond memories his sister Carrie has of watching westerns with Rick. Family trips and time by alone up to Torch Lake and Harrietta were always treasured. His nieces and nephews brought pure joy to him and they knew they were loved. He was a character and one of a kind.
Rick is survived by three sisters and their families, Helana "Lanie" (Stephen) Sauter of Hersey, Janice (Michael) Reske of Hersey and Carrie Bilkey of Cadillac; many cousins and countless friends throughout the country.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen, and several aunts and uncles.
Rick will be laid to rest with his parents at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart at 3PM on Saturday, August 26, 2023 with military honors. Share with us online at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart's website, www. coreyfuneralhome.com. Memorials in Rick's name can be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.