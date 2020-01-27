TUSTIN — Frederick Augustus Lemmon of Tustin passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. He was 90. Frederick was born March 26, 1929 in Northville, Michigan to Seth and Mae (Lumbert) Lemmon.
Mr. Lemmon attended school in Northville and later served in the United States Army for three years. After his service to our country he was employed at Pine Lumber in Northville for a short time before working at Detroit Edison for over 30 years. After retiring he moved to Tustin where he has resided for the past 30 years. His hobbies included woodworking and gardening. On June 21, 1953 in Northville, Michigan he married the former Bernadette M. Eggers and she survives him along with their children: Rodney (La’Denia) Lemmon of Florida, Thomas Lemmon of Washington, William (Robin) Lemmon of Livonia, Frederick (Joanne) Lemmon of Romulus, Linda (Allen) Davis of Missouri, Gerald Lemmon of Dearborn Heights, John (Cheryl) Lemmon of Tustin; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Steven J. Lemmon on August 29, 2016.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. His final resting place will be Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
