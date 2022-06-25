Frederick E. Bartholomew Sr, age 74 of Lake City, passed away June 23, 2022 in Cadillac.
Fred was born August 22, 1947 at home in Lake City to Clare and Lottie (Twining) Bartholomew.
He was united in marriage to Janet LaBelle on November 23, 1968 in Lake City.
Fred graduated from Lake City High School and served on the Kitty Hawk in the US Navy.
He loved airplanes and enjoyed gold panning in Alaska. Fred was always puttering around doing something around the house and yard. He was involved in the cement masonry business most of his life.
Fred is survived by his wife, Janet and two sons: Frederick II (Karen) and Jeremy both of Lake City. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kurtis, Kyle (Leianna), Brandi (Austin) and Bailey and six great grandchildren.
His sister, Joan Weatherby of Lake City also survives him, as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Wilbert, Jerry and Earl and a sister, Audrey.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Lake City United Methodist Church with Ray Vasser officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
