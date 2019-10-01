EVART — Frederick Francis Feikema passed peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Curry House near Cadillac, Michigan, where he had resided for the past few years while afflicted with Dementia.
Delivered at home in Okaton, South Dakota, on October 3, 1929, Fred was the fourth child born of 13 children to Frank and Anna (DeGraff) Feikema. The family relocated to Marion, Michigan, before settling in Sears, Michigan. Fred attended Evart High School, finishing his education while in the Army. He served two years, gaining the rank of Master SGT. Before returning home to his wife and growing family. Fred married the love of his life, Ferne (Machleit) on September 30, 1950 in Evart, Michigan.
Fred loved being around farming his whole life and instilled his love of animals in his family. He was generous with his time and efforts to help area 4-H kids with their calves for fair times and volunteered to help in any way he could. He took great pride in raising Angus beef cattle and various pet animals on their farm, “Triple F Farm of Evart.‘ He was also proud to have been one of the first people employed by the newly established Evart Product Company, helping to build the company from laying the first cement blocks in 1953 to retiring 30 years later as plant superintendent and plant engineer.
Mr. Feikema is survived by his wife, Ferne of Evart; son, Feike of Evart; daughters, Ferne (Roger) Defreese of Evart, Faye (Darold) Bancroft of Evart, Brenda Brooks of Oneonta, New York; five grandchildren, Shilo Defreese of Evart, Sierra (Brian) Montgomery of Thornton, Colorado, Cameron (Kimberly) Bancroft of Marquette, Michigan, Isabel Horan and Nathan Horan, both of Unadilla, New York; one great-grandchild, Weston Bancroft of Marquette, Michigan; his siblings, Hermina Stocker of Holt, Michigan, Josena Tift of New Port Richey, Florida, Corena Cass of Evart, Michigan, Frances Brackett of Big Rapids, Michigan, Annette (Bruce) Giddings of Mason, Michigan, Christine Fabijancic of Lansing, Michigan, Harlene (Dale Delcamp) Matila of Lansing, Michigan, Kathy Ohler of Mason, Michigan, John (Jeanne) Feikema of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Frank (Ann) Feikema of Tuscon, Arizona; brother-in-law, Ron (Rosemary) Machleit of Evart; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including many in the Rockford/Cedar Springs areas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Fred Jr.; and brothers, Spike (Donald) and Neal.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of services on Wednesday. Mr. Feikema will be laid to rest in Sylvan Township Cemetery, Osceola County, Michigan. Following services, a dinner will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, Northwest Michigan.
The family extends sincere thank-yous to all agencies and individuals who cared for our loved one during his illness. All your efforts were greatly appreciated.
