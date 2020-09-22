Frederick George Stiles Lake City - Frederick George Stiles, age 77 of Lake City passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at home.
Frederick was born May 29, 1943 in Port Austin, Michigan to Irvin and Daisy (Wenzel) Stiles.
He was united in marriage to Beverly K. Riley on May 25, 1963 in Walled Lake, Michigan
Fred had been employed and retired from Hydrolake in McBain. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar.
His passion was being a cowboy and he loved riding in the saddle more than anything during his life.
He mostly enjoyed breaking horses in his younger years and was never thrown.
Fred is survived by his wife Beverly of Lake City and son Frederick Stiles Jr of Manton, granddaughter, Felita Behrens and one great grandchild.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, a son Patrick Stiles in 1992, three sisters and a brother.
