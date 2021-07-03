Frederick Howard Sheele II of Luther, MI passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51 on Friday, June 25, 2021 surrounded by family.
Fred was born in Grand Rapids, MI on May 5, 1970 just 18 minutes before his twin sister Vona. Fred was a devoted, dependable and hard worker in the manufacturing industry his entire adult life. Fred enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering wherever needed and took pride in his 10 years spent with the Luther Fire District No. 1. Fred married Sherry (Mead) on September 12, 2009 and instantly stepped up to his most treasured role as a dad to four children. When Fred was not working or busy with a volunteering commitment he enjoyed his time with friends and family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; never missing an opportunity to be the biggest cheerleader for whichever sporting event or shenanigans being played that day. He was our biggest fan!!
Fred is survived by wife Sherry (Mead); stepchildren Gypsie Pelton, Brittany Carlson (Patrick Chachulski), Travis Carlson (Alexandrea), Joshua Carlson; grandchildren Sequoia, Nicklaus, Lincoln, Grayson, Isabella; siblings Dawn Jermanski, Buffy (John) Newville, Vona (Pat) Chachulski, Larry Grochowalski, Charles (Alicia) Grochowalski, Delilah Sheele; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Jerry and Vona Linsley (Duffield); father and step-mother Frederick and Karen (Cochran) Sheele; grandparents; and many aunts & uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at the Luther Lions Club on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM, followed by a committal ceremony at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery and luncheon at Luther Lions Club.
