Fred J. Doederlein, age 100, of Cedar Springs, formerly of Cadillac, passed away February 11, 2022 at the Brook Assisted Living in Cedar Springs.
Fred was born January 1, 1922 in Henderson, Michigan to Albert and Augusta (Seelhoff) Doederlein.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1939. Fred served in the United States Air Force during World War II.
In 1946, Fred married Hilda Holton; they were married for 51 years and had two chil-dren, Ron and Jill. Fred worked as a welder at Woodards Wrought Iron Furniture in the 1950s. Fred and Hilda moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where Fred started at the Post Office as a postal carrier on a bicycle.
When they moved back to Michigan, Fred hired into the Owosso Post Office, as a postal clerk until his retirement in 1982. After retirement, Fred and Hilda moved to Lake City.
His special interests included square dancing, fishing, and snowmobiling. He spent winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Fred was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City. After Hilda passed in 1997, he married Lois Berry in 1999 and they resided in Cadillac until last year. Fred would often recall special memories of all his family, friends, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren and great grandchildren and Lois' family.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Lois, his son, Ron (Linda) Doederlein and his daughter, Jill Doederlein, both of Lake City, also four step children, Jerry, Steve and Ron Van Putten of Grand Rapids, and Carridan Berry of Cedar Springs.
Fred is also survived by two grandchildren, Scott Doederlein of Gaylord and Amy Dykema of Holland and five great-grandchildren, Emma and Ally Doederlein, Drew, Katie, and Lindsey Dykema.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Hilda, two brothers, Edwin and Alvin, and a sister, Ruth.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on February 15, 2022 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, with Pastor Russell Logston officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Graveside services will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice, 1971 E. Beltline Ave, Suite 219, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
