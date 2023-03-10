Frederick Joseph Gomolak of Boon passed away, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was 79.
Fred was born November 5, 1943 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Joseph and Jean (Daczkowski) Gomolak.
He graduated from Mesick High School. Fred began working at Kickaway Garment Co. as a sewing machine mechanic, eventually making his way to Mitchell Corp where he retired as an engineer.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He received the Woodland Conservationist of Wexford County award in 1995 and was a member of the wild turkey food plot program since 2003. He was also known for his ability to fix anything. Fred loved to spend time on his tractor working on his property. He was always there for his family and friends and loved watching his grandchildren play soccer.
Fred's family would like to thank all their family and friends for all the love and support.
On October 3, 1964 at Marilla Church Of The Brethren he married Barbara Jean Repo and she survives him along with their children: Sindi Powell of Manton, Craig Gomolak of Phoenix, Arizona, Tina (Bill) Rawlin of Traverse City; grandchildren: Erik (Keri) Carpenter, Cory (Ashley) Carpenter, Joseph Rawlin, Jayden Rawlin, Jenna Rawlin; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Miller and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Mischou.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
