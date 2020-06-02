FIFE LAKE — Freida Diane Ingersoll McDaniel, 64, of Fife Lake, was born on September 22, 1955 in Detroit Michigan, and entered into glory on May 28, 2020 at her home in Kalkaska County, Michigan at the age of 64.
Freida was the loving wife to James Allen McDaniel of Fife Lake for 45 years, the loving mother of Matthew (Kynsi) McDaniel of Kalkaska, and the cherished grandmother of Claire Elizabeth, James Matthew, Kristin Lynn, and Eric Robert. She is survived by her siblings, Timothy Shawn Ingersoll of Fife Lake, Christine (Ralph) Groleau of Kalkaska, Kathy (Jack) Helsel of Kalkaska; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frederick H Ingersoll of Buckley; and her parents, Homer F. and Joyce Anne (DeWyre) Ingersoll of Fife Lake.
Freida's most cherished time was spent with her family and her brothers and sisters in Christ at Kalkaska Baptist church where she was a member for many years. The heart of her life was her grandchildren, she enjoyed teaching them how to manicure the rose garden, make homemade strawberry jam, and the secret of her legendary holiday cream pies. She also spent many hours in the warm embrace of her grand puppies Hazel and Gus.
She was the grandmother and aunt that never missed an event whether it be a ball game, birthday party, wedding, or graduation she was always there. Her special heart and her down to earth personality touched everyone she came in contact with, whether it be family, friends, or a stranger on the street. She lived her life from start to finish with one guiding purpose, her love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and because of that, she has left a legacy that will be unparalleled.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kalkaska Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Kalkaska Baptist Church with final visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor John Cotton will officiate the service.
Burial will take place in Ingersoll Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.