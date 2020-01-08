CADILLAC — Gail Ann (Ward) “Annie‘ Nelson of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, January 6, 2020 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. She was 62.
She was a baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors include her two sons: Alex and Eric; her brother, Richard Ward of Ashton, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins she left behind.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Gailen and Marylin Ward, and a loving sister, Elaine Soter.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a family memorial will take at a later date. Her final resting place will be Crapo Cemetery near Paris, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
