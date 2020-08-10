MERIDIAN, ID — Gail Jean (Burke) Lakies passed away July 11, 2020, after suffering a brain injury due to a fall in January.
Gail was born in Detroit, Michigan and was raised in Cadillac by her parents Clarence and Ila Burke. She married Donald Miller and moved to Lake Arrowhead, California in 1961. In her later years, Gail settled permanently in Meridian, Idaho with her late husband Bob Kruse. Gail took after her mom Ila and was an excellent cook who loved trying and creating new recipes. Her famous wine cake was loved by all family, friends and neighbors as she never knew a stranger and always shared her cakes.
Gail enjoyed growing tomatoes, violets and her front porch zinnias. In her earlier days, she also loved bass and trout fishing. Mom spent many afternoons enjoying her paperback novels or sitting on the backyard porch swing with her husband Ed.
Gail is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Burke; her parents, Clarence and Ila Burke; and her husband of 37 years, Robert Kruse. She is very much loved and survived by her husband of six years Ed Lakies; son, Donald Lee Miller Jr. (Tracy); son, James David Miller (Heidi); daughter, Linda Diane (Miller) Razer; cousin, Ted Kelly; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. We will greatly miss her coral lipstick kisses on every birthday card and grandbabies faces, delicious dump cookies and cakes, her sweet hugs and spitfire personality, rest in peace momma. We love you.
