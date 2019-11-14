GRANDVILLE — Gail Joyce Washington (Prehn), age 70, was reunited with her beloved husband, Booker T. Washington, on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Virginia Prehn.

Gail will be remembered by her children, Christene Altman and Cara Washington; grandchildren, Brooke Bruce, Jordan Purnell and Payton (Jessica) Purnell; great-grandchild, Jace Purnell; siblings, Beth Bowers and Jim (Wendy) Prehn; nieces, nephews, friends, and a couple cats.

Gail was a career-long social worker with the state of Michigan and devoted her life to helping others. Her family is thankful she can now spend the rest of eternity reading and laughing with the love of her life.

Visitation with the family was held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cook Funeral Home, (West building) 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville, MI 49418. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 with an hour of visitation prior to the service at Cook Memorial Chapel (East building). Interment will be at Grandville Cemetery.

In honor of Gail and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cara Washington to assist with funeral expenses.

The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com.

