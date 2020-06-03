CADILLAC — Gale Joy Seger, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 78.
Gale was born on January 15, 1942 to Herbert and Elaine (Fredell) Essex. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School Class of 1960. On January 5, 1963 Gale entered into marriage with Earl Runyon Seger at the First Christian Church in Cadillac. Gale met Earl at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, she was in clerical and he was an orderly; it was love at first sight. Gale was raised and live in Cadillac before moving to Grand Rapids, Beaver Island, Calhoun, GA and then loving her last years at Whispering Pines in Cadillac
Gale is survived by her two daughters, Alison (Craig) Scholten of Cadillac and Dana (Robert) Vanderwal of Gowen; grandchildren, Hannah (Danny) Bronkema, Samantha Vanderwal, and Isaac (Madeline) Vanderwal; great-grandson, Elliott Bronkema; brothers-in-law, Paul (Georgette) Seger of TN, Dale (Jackie) Seger of GA, and Aaron Seger of FL; sister-in-law, Linda Seger of Manton; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Elaine; her husband, Earl; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Seger Sr.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
