Gale W. "Turk" Fauble of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, January 16, 2021 at his home. He was 62. Turk was born on February 27, 1958 in Cadillac to Lawrence M. & Olive V. (Boyce) Fauble and they preceded him in death. On December 23, 2020 Turk gave his life to the Lord with his nephew Derek by his side.
Turk lived most all of his life here in the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1976. He had been employed at Avon Automotive for 25 years. Turk enjoyed attending Cadillac Viking games and rarely missed one. Blue and Gold were more than just colors for Turk, because he was a huge University of Michigan fan as well. He also enjoyed golfing. He was active in the community and volunteered in various ways. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac and the Cadillac Moose Lodge. But the highlight of Turk's life was spending time with his grandson, Dylan.
On June 17, 1989 in Cadillac he married the former Sandra L. Combs and she survives him along with sons: Doug (Jana) Langworthy of Lake City and Ryan Langworthy of Cadillac; a grandson, Dylan Langworthy; a brother, Mike (Kim) Fauble; and a sister, Christy (John) Vanderlip all of Cadillac and many nieces, nephews and cousins . Turk was also preceded in death by his step-father, Alvar Morris.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Turks final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Viking Boosters Club. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.