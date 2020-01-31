LAKE CITY — Gardner Edwin Vanderstow, age 91 of Lake City passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac.
Gardner was born May 19, 1928 in Grand Rapids to Harry and Bregje (DeBree) Vanderstow.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Annette Viges on September 22, 1951 in Lansing.
Gardner graduated from Lake City High School in 1947 and served in the 11th Airborne during the Korean War.
He owned Vanderstow Cleaners in Charlotte, Michigan for 22 years and worked for the Lake City school district for 13 years.
Gardner was a past member of the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and children: Denise (Thomas) Huxtable, Martha (Neil) Wolf, Janet (Mike) Harford, Howard (Lori) Vanderstow and Karl (Jodie) Vanderstow, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
He is also survived by a brother Robert (Maxine) Vanderstow and a sister-in-law Paula Vanderstow.
Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Harry Vanderstow, sister and brother in law; Marilyn and Rollin Kellogg and a son in law; Vaughn Dontje.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City or your local Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
