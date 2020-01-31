Gardner Edwin Vanderstow
Chris Lamphere

LAKE CITY — Gardner Edwin Vanderstow, age 91 of Lake City passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac.

Gardner was born May 19, 1928 in Grand Rapids to Harry and Bregje (DeBree) Vanderstow.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Annette Viges on September 22, 1951 in Lansing.

Gardner graduated from Lake City High School in 1947 and served in the 11th Airborne during the Korean War.

He owned Vanderstow Cleaners in Charlotte, Michigan for 22 years and worked for the Lake City school district for 13 years.

Gardner was a past member of the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and children: Denise (Thomas) Huxtable, Martha (Neil) Wolf, Janet (Mike) Harford, Howard (Lori) Vanderstow and Karl (Jodie) Vanderstow, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He is also survived by a brother Robert (Maxine) Vanderstow and a sister-in-law Paula Vanderstow.

Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Harry Vanderstow, sister and brother in law; Marilyn and Rollin Kellogg and a son in law; Vaughn Dontje.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Lake City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City or your local Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.