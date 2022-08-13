Gary A. Dexter of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home. He was 74.
Gary was born September 20, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan to Delbert M. and Viola A. (Orr) Dexter and they preceded him in death.
He attended Ferris State College and was a member of Theta Alpha Sigma Service Fraternity where he formed treasured friendships on yearly canoeing and golf outings. Gary worked downstate at several car dealerships. Gary and Pat moved to Cadillac in 1999 where Gary worked at Godfrey Chevrolet Buick, HighPoint Auto and Truck retiring from Fox Ford of Cadillac.
In his younger years Gary enjoyed water skiing and snowmobiling. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Michigan State University Fan. For many years Gary and Pat's home was not complete without a golden retriever, the most recent was Shiloh, as part of their family along with Marley their cat.
On May 4, 1974 he married Pat M. Porier and she survives him along with niece, Kathy (Ken) Sitkiewicz of Cadillac; nephew, Gregg (Ruthie) Dexter of Bellaire; great-nephews, Alex and Brandon Dexter of Illinois and sister-in-law, Sharon Dexter of Gaylord.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Dexter and a great- niece, Sarah Sitkiewicz.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac or American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.