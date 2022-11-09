Gary Alvin Nicholas was the best of everything: Husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Gary left us on October 27, 2022 at the age of 66.
He was born May 30, 1956 and grew up in Mesick, Michigan. He moved to Sebastian, FL in the 1980s and made his life there, working for the City of Sebastian for over 30 years.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 34 years, Debbie and his son AJ, who filled him with pride. He is also survived by his mother, Gladys Olafsson; sisters: Connie Nicholas, Vicki (Jim) Russell and Bobbi (Bill) Combs; his nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.
He was preceded in death by his father Alvin Nicholas and his step-father Eric Olafsson.
Gary and Debbie had recently retired and moved to Fitzgerald, GA to begin a new adventure. But his life adventures began years earlier. From Harleys, to Corvettes, to his own plane, he had many interests and made it a point to make sure he and Debbie thoroughly enjoyed life. You counted yourself lucky if you managed a ride with him in any of his toys, but he especially loved showing everyone the view from above in his plane, and any trip with him was a fun time!
But the thing closest to his heart, besides his family, was his music. He was an extraordinary self-taught guitar player, who played lead in several bands throughout his life and was known by many as "Fingers." Sebastian locals will remember him as part of The Rose Hill Band, a staple at the annual festivals and local bars. Although he played less in recent years, that love of music never faded. It was truly his passion.
Gary's love of fun was evident in everything he did and those that knew him loved his quirky, unique sense of humor. He loved seeking out interesting places with his partner in crime, Debbie and finding fun dive bars to drop in on for a cold one. Gary truly loved his life and he lived it fully, on his own terms and at his own pace.
Gary, the hole in all of our hearts is in the shape of you. You are already missed dearly and will be loved forever. Fly high beautiful soul, till we meet again.
No formal services are currently planned for Gary at this time, however we are certain there will be celebrations of his life wherever he was known and loved.
"You don't need no gypsy to tell you why, ya can't let one precious day to slip by" - The Allman Brothers Band "Beyond the door there's peace I'm sure, and I know there'll be no more tears in heaven" - Eric Clapton
